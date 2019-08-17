Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will leave you shaken, not stirred with these Joe Jonas’ Bond-themed birthday party pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:44 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought a tonne of glamour to his brother Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday party on Friday. The party was themed around the James Bond aesthetic with guests turning up in the crispiest black tuxedo and flowing dark gowns.

Pictures posted on Priyanka’s Instagram fanpages show her in a sparkly black outfit with a martini glass in her hand. Nick is seen cosying up with her in the picture in a black tux. Joe wore a white tuxedo and posed with a cigar. His wife and actor Sophie Turner also wore a black dress and posed with her girlfriends.

More pics show Joe and Nick making funny faces at the camera and giving their guests kisses in the photobooth. Check them out:

Sophie surprised Joe onstage on Friday with a big cake during the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins concert at Capital One Arena in Washington. Dressed casually in jeans and a tank top, Sophie and Danielle Jonas (Kevin Jonas’ wife) brought the treat to the birthday boy as Nick, Kevin, and the entire arena sang “Happy Birthday” in unison for Joe.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much,” Joe wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.”

Family and friends took to social media to wish Joe a happy birthday. “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you,” Turner, 23, wrote on her Instagram story. “You are my world,” she added in another story.

His bandmate brothers also chimed in with well-wishes. “My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you,” Nick wrote. “What a night! Happy birthday @joejonas love you bro,” Kevin added. Joe’s youngest brother Frankie wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the kindest people on earth. Love you @Joejonas”

