Priyanka Chopra is missing as Joe Jonas celebrates birthday with Sophie Turner and entire Jonas family, see pics and video

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:24 IST

American singer and actor Joe Jonas had the best birthday on Thursday. Joe, who has turned 30, cut his birthday ‘cake by the audience’ at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Washington.

Joe shared a video of the on-stage celebration on Instagram. In it, his brother Nick could be seen pumping up the audience to sing the birthday song for Joe. As Joe enjoys his fans’ melodious wishes for him, his wife and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is seen getting his birthday cake ready with help from his other brother Kevin and his wife Danielle.

Sophie holds the cake from underneath as Joe blows the candles, gives her kiss and then takes a big bite off the cake. “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday #HappinessBeginsTour,” he captioned his post.

Pics shared by Sophie Turner on Joe Jonas’s birthday.

Sophie shared her wishes for Joe on her Instagram stories. “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you,” she wrote with a picture of Joe. Another photo showed her perched on Joe’s back in a pool.

Nick Jonas, too, shared a special birthday wish for his brother. “My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you,” he wrote with a picture of the two of them from Nick’s wedding to actor Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka joined the Jonas Brothers on the first night of the concert last week in Miami, Florida. She shared pictures with Sophie and Danielle and the whole Jonas family on Instagram. She later left the group to fulfil her work commitments and shoot for a film.

The Happiness Begins tour will run till October 20. Prior to the tour, the Jonas’ released their latest album carrying the same name in June which came after a long hiatus of ten years. Happiness Begins is the trio’s fifth album and marks their comeback as a group after a long break. Earlier this year, the brothers dropped two songs from their album which were titled Sucker and Cool.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 11:24 IST