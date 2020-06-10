Priyanka Chopra talks about child abuse, Sushant Singh Rajput shocked at demise of former manager Disha Salian

bollywood

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:59 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput mourns death of former manager Disha Salian: ‘A devastating news’. Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha react

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma’s former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. Sushant took to Instagram to post a heart-felt note at her death, calling it a ‘devastating news’. Many celebrities including Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonakshi Sinha also reacted to the news.

Read it here

Priyanka Chopra raises her voice against child abuse, saddened by ‘so many horror stories’ she has heard

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to strongly condemn child abuse and called it ‘simply unacceptable’. The actor was responding to a tweet by actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani. Priyanka urged fans to report any instances of child abuse that they witness.

Read it here

Amitabh Bachchan books 3 flights for 500 migrant workers to return home to Varanasi: report

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has arranged three flights so that about 500 migrant workers could go home to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The actor had earlier sent back workers to various places in Uttar Pradesh via road.

Read it here

Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Teaser from his new film with Boyapati Srinu unveiled

The first-look teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled NBK 106, with director Boyapati Srinu was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Read it here

Gul Panag gives fans food for thought with throwback beach pic in favourite swimsuit. See here

Actor Gul Panag has shared a stunning throwback picture from a recent vacation in Maldives. She wrote as caption, “The question to ask is, what world are we leaving behind for our children? All the answers flow from there.” She was perhaps referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has shattered global economies and left thousands dead.

Read it here

Follow @htshowbiz for more