Priyanka Chopra raises her voice against child abuse, saddened by ‘so many horror stories’ she has heard

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 09:18 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has strongly condemned child abuse and called it ‘simply unacceptable’. She wrote on Twitter that as adults, it was our responsibility to protect the ‘fragile’ innocence of a child, and urged fans to report any instances of child abuse that they witness.

“The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. You can help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it. Protect our children #Childline,” she wrote.

Priyanka was responding to a tweet by actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who shared a powerful video on child abuse and wrote, “Don’t be a mute spectator to child abuse. Speak up & initiate action. Dial 1098 #Childline. Let our children know there is a system that seeks to protect, rescue & rehabilitate them. Video courtesy @shekharkapur @arrahman @kaur_bhanupreet @sarthak_johar.”

The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. (1/2) https://t.co/Et7QTCq8Y9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2020

You can Help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it.Protect our children #Childline



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2020

Child rights and the education of girls is a cause close to Priyanka’s heart and she has been working closely with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for almost a decade and a half now. In 2016, she was made a Global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador. In her efforts towards child welfare, she has travelled to several countries, from Bangladesh to Ethiopia, and spent time with the kids there.

For her work as the goodwill ambassador, Priyanka was given the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual Unicef Snowflake Ball last year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas recently made donations to two social justice organisations -- the Equal Justice Initiative and American Civil Liberties Union -- amid the widespread protests over the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd.

In an Instagram post, Nick said that he and Priyanka were disturbed by ‘systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion’ and decided to contribute towards ending it. “The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist’. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community,” he wrote.

