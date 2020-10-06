e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya a ‘wonderful’ birthday with sweet family photo

Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya a ‘wonderful’ birthday with sweet family photo

Priyanka Chopra posted a sweet birthday wish for Neelam Upadhyaya, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka shared a family photo featuring Neelam. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2020 07:51 IST
Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya have been rumoured to be dating for almost a year now.
Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya have been rumoured to be dating for almost a year now.
         

Priyanka Chopra wished her brother Siddharth Chopra’s rumoured girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya, a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Neelam with the entire family - including Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra - and hoped for her to have a ‘wonderful’ birthday. “Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya,” Priyanka wrote.

Siddharth also posted a sweet birthday wish. Sharing pictures with Neelam, he wrote on Instagram, “Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead.

Meera Chopra, Priyanka and Siddharth’s cousin, also wished Neelam. “Happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. I wish u get everything that u desire. Lots of love to u,” Meera wrote in the comments section on Siddharth’s post.

Hindustantimes
 

In July, Neelam poured her heart out in an adorable Instagram post to celebrate Siddharth’s birthday. She called him a ‘big blessing’ and said that he inspired her to be ‘the best possible version of (herself)’.

“Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89. I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with Lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you,” she wrote.

“Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the a** sometimes) #siddyday #birthdaybehavior #sneakypicturetaker,” she added.

Siddharth and Neelam were first linked together when they made an entry at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year in colour-coordinated outfits. She also joined the Chopras at the Ambanis’ Holi party earlier this year.

Neelam is an actor, who made her big screen debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She has also starred in Telugu film Action 3D as well as Tamil films Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om.

