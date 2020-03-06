Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth sparks engagement rumours with Neelam Upadhyaya. Here is her response

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:27 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra sent the rumour mills into a tizzy when he was clicked with actor Neelam Upadhyaya at a recent beauty pageant. His mother Madhu Chopra was also present at the same event.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of the two on his Instagram page, referring to Neelam as Siddharth’s fiancée, sparking rumours of an engagement. However, she clarified in the comments section that the ring on her finger was not an engagement ring. “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,” she wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Neelam Upadhyaya’s comment

This is not the first time Neelam has been clicked with Siddharth. Last year, she sparked rumours of a relationship when she came as his plus-one to the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and they even wore colour-coordinated outfits.

Neelam is a south actor, who made her big screen debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She has also starred in Telugu film Action 3D as well as Tamil films Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om.

Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar, and Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas flew down for their roka ceremony in February last year. The two were set to tie the knot in April last year and preparations were on in full swing, but they called off the wedding at the last minute.

In an interview, Madhu shared that Siddharth and Ishita’s wedding was mutually called off. Talking about the reason behind the cancellation of the wedding, she said that her son was not ready for marriage.

Before Ishita, Siddharth got engaged to Kanika Mathur in October 2014. However, their wedding was also called off, reportedly because he wanted to focus on his career.

