Producer Guneet Monga: OTT is forcing the market to have new voices out there

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:42 IST

The OTT platforms have been a win-win all the way, not only for the viewers but also actors, writers and even producers, feels Guneet Monga.

Noting how it has been a boom in the recent times, she says, “It’s forcing the markets to have new filmmakers out there as well giving opportunity for all actors, writers and producers to expand their base. It’s forcing the market to have new voices out there because it is giving a platform to so many of us.”

The producer behind films like The Lunchbox (2013) and Masaan (2015), feels that the Covid-19 situation has indeed worked in the favour of the digital space.

“I’m thrilled. Abhi lockdown mein it has been a boom. Every week, a new movie or a new show is launched. I strongly feel that content makes a platform and platform further helps your content. So when more and more good content will have more and more people attracted to the good platform,” shares Monga.

And she does not see this as a fad which may fizzle out soon. “We have crossed that barrier that people will not pay for content. Now people are hungry for content,” she says.

Along with the digital boom, another thing that has happened is the integration of regional language projects into the mainstream scheme of things.

“I would even say other languages have seeped in series which is becoming more and more integrated,” shares Monga, who recently produced Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which released on OTT.

Talking about backing regional projects, she says that she has always believed in cinema irrespective of the language it is made in.

“Some of the best works in India are happening in regional cinema. I would love to work in other languages because as a creator and as a storyteller, you can’t limit yourself to a language,” she concludes.