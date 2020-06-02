‘Proud’ mom Sunita Kapoor shares heartfelt post for Sonam, Rhea and Harrsh Vardhan but he has a complaint. See pic

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:28 IST

As Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completed two years of release on Monday, ‘proud’ mother Sunita Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for her children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor. “June 1st. 2018. Proud moment for Anil and me. Our 3 kids had a release on the same day. You’ll make us so proud,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sunita shared a collage of a picture of the Veere Di Wedding Team -- Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Rhea (producer) and a poster of Harrsh Vardhan’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

“Celebrating 2 years of #VeereDiWedding and #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero. One received great commercial and theatrical success and the other created a massive cult following digitally. Breaking barriers and winning hearts! So proud of all 3 of you! @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor,” she wrote.

However, Harrsh Vardhan had a complaint -- Sunita used an inverted poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in her post. He commented, “My poster is inverted,” to which his mother replied, “@harshvarrdhankapoor ohh sorry.”

As Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completed two years of release, Harrsh Vardhan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film on his Instagram account. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the vigilante action film also starred Priyanshu Painyuli and Nishikant Kamat.

Rhea shared a collage of the lead actors of Veere Di Wedding and said that she could ‘hardly wait for the next chapter’. She wrote, “Happy veere day. @vdwthefilm we laughed, we cried, we fell in love and pissed a lot of people off. It was everything I could’ve hoped for. Here’s to lifelong friendships and growing into your guts. Can hardly wait for the next chapter. #2yearsofveerediwedding.”

Earlier this year, in an interactive session on Instagram, Rhea confirmed that Veere Di Wedding will have a sequel. “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited,” she said.

