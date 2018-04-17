Pulkit Samrat: Wish I could do Bareilly Ki Barfi; was offered Rajkummar’s role, but it didn’t work out

The intertwined love story of Bitti Mishra, Pritam Vidrohi and Chirag Dubey in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) impressed a wide swathe of the Bollywood cinema audience. The film was one of the most successful among last year’s releases and actors Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana were showered with praise from every quarter. Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao, who played the much loved Pritam Vidrohi, wasn’t the first choice for the film — that role was earlier offered to Pulkit Samrat. And the latter really regrets not being able to do the film because of his prior commitments.

“The one film that I have recently watched, enjoyed and would’ve loved to do is Bareilly Ki Barfi. It’s a really interesting film. In fact, I was approached for the film. I was actually offered Raj’s character,” adds Pulkit, who is known for films such as Fukrey (2013), Sanam Re (2016), and Fukrey Returns (2017).

Pulkit shares that he had to say no to Bareilly Ki Barfi because of his prior work commitments. “I was busy that time with my other films and it somehow didn’t work out with Bareilly Ki Barfi. So yes, I could not do the film at that time,” says the 3 Storeys actor, adding that he would love to collaborate with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee on Twitter/ @Shreya_MJ