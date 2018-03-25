R Madhavan backs out of Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, says it heartbreaking

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Simmba has fans excited for multiple reasons. While one of them is the fact that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan would be paired opposite Ranveer, the other was R Madhavan who was set to play the villain in it. However, it looks like the Tanu Weds Manu actor will not be a part of the project, which he announced on his official Twitter handle.

Madhavan wrote, “Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.”

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty is inspired by Jr NTR’s Telugu film Temper. The project is backed by Dharma Productions and the first look of the film presented Ranveer as a cop, Sangram Bhalerao. Not the upright variety mind you, he looked more like a crazy person who would shoot first and question later. Speaking about the film being a remake, Rohit had earlier said to TOI that it is not a complete remake, but will have a few scenes from the southern film.

He said about the film, “I am doing a film with Ranveer which will be full of action. This will be the first time people will see him performing so many action sequences. He has great energy and after working with him in a commercial, even I believe so.”

Ranveer and Rohit had earlier worked together in a commercial and it was during that time the director had the idea of casting Ranveer in an action film.

The film is expected to release on December 28 and news is abuzz that it might clash at the box office with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

