Raid: Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol and son Yug share their ‘reviews’ of the movie

Just as the country gets ready to see whose authority Ajay Devgn is going to challenge this time in his new film, Raid, his wife Kajol shared what she thought about the movie on Twitter. And as an added bonus, she also added what their seven-year-old son Yug learned from the film.

“My review of Raid:- Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me! Yugs review:- I learnt about income tax!” Kajol wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Kajol admitted that while Ajay might be the tough one on screen, she’s the tough one at home. The couple recently sent their daughter, Nysa, to study abroad, which Kajol said was more difficult for Ajay than her. “It’s really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it’s for their own good. It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home,” she said.

Raid, set in 1981, tells the story of an income tax officer in Lucknow, who takes on the ‘powerful corrupt’ in an effort to help the poor. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who previously did Aamir and No One Killed Jessica. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

Devgn’s last two films, Baadshaho and Golmaal Again, were major box office hits. Will Raid be also successful? Stay tuned for our review.

