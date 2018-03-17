Raid box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film is third highest opener of 2018

Ajay Devgn’s latest film Raid has begun its box office journey on an impressive note. The film turns out to be the third highest opening Bollywood film of this year after Padmaavat and PadMan. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Raid has earned Rs 10.04 crore on its opening day.

TOP 5 2018 - Opening Day

1 #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

2 #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

3 #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

4 #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

5 #Pari ₹ 4.36 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018

In terms of numbers, Raid is behind Padmaavat (Rs 24 cr) and PadMan (Rs 10.26 cr).

Raid is the story of an honest income tax officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, who wants to search a popular UP politician’s house in the early ‘80s.

After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards... Evening/night shows saw super growth... A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening... Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2018

The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, opened to mostly positive reviews with critics praising Devgn for being back in his zone.

Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, and his last two films have worked well at the box office. While Baadshaho was declared a moderate hit, his last release Golmaal Again earned more than Rs 200 crore at the ticket window.

Going by the opening Raid has received, it’s likely to a hat-trick of hits for Devgn. However, it has just one week to make money because Yash Raj Films’ Hichki is all set to hit the theatres next week.