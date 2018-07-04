Rajkummar Rao dons a classy, uber cool look for latest magazine cover. See pic

We have seen him as the boy-next-door, the hopeless lover boy and even a revengeful, hard working government officer. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao however, aced the uber cool look with his latest appearance for the cover of a magazine.

The 33-year-old has posed for the cover of Elle India’s July edition. Taking to his Twitter handle, the ‘Newton’ star captioned the cover as, “Films have always been my love forever! Thank you @ELLEINDIA Honoured to be on the cover page.”

On the work front, Rao will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in a pivotal role this August. He is also all set for Fanne Khan alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor and her dad Anil.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more