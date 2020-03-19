Rajkummar Rao on 10 years: ‘A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:42 IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao says looking back at his decade-long journey in Bollywood, he is filled with gratitude towards filmmakers who trusted him with their vision.

Rajkummar made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex aur Dhoka and went on to garner critical acclaim with films like Kai Po Che!, Aligarh, Trapped and Shahid, for which he bagged the National Film Award.

“I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry. It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema. “I’m very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough,” Rajkummar said in a statement.

Rajkummar also shared an Instagram post about it. “It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It’s just a humble beginning for me. I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work,” he captioned his post.



Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarkes

Over the years, the actor has earned laurels for featuring in films of diverse range, from the romantic-comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi to Amit Masurkar’s social-drama Newton, which became India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Rajkummar, 35, has a packed slate ahead with films like Ludo, Roohi Afzana, the Netflix adaptation of The White Tiger, Chhalaang, and Badhaai Do.

Follow @htshowbiz for moress