e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Rajkummar Rao predicts what he’d find if he broke into Kangana Ranaut’s bedroom

Rajkummar Rao in a new interview spoke about a variety of topics, such as his film Made in China, his parents, and a few quirky hypothetical situations.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:19 IST

Hindustan Times
Actor Rajkummar Rao at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Made In China.
Actor Rajkummar Rao at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Made In China.(IANS)
         

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he immersed himself in work after the demise of his parents because that was the only way he could cope with the loss. Rajkummar lost his father Satyapal Yadav in September this year. The actor's mother passed away while he shooting for the 2017 film, Newton.

"Me being an actor gave them the most amount of happiness. I know they would've told me that work is important and 'go and finish your work'," Rajkummar said. "Work was the only way I could keep myself out of it. I am glad I could show Made In China trailer to my dad when he was in the hospital," he added.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy during the trailer launch of the film Made In China.
Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy during the trailer launch of the film Made In China.

Talking about his father, Rajkummar said: "My father taught me honesty. He was the most honest government official I have ever seen. He was at a post where could have made so much of money. He stuck to his honesty."

He opened up about losing his parents when he appeared on chat show By Invite Only, which airs on Zoom.

The actor also busted the audition myth in the industry, saying: "There are actors who feel they can't perform that well in auditions. Sometimes it's a matter of ego, like 'how can you audition me?" Asked to name someone from the industry with whom he would like to have a same-sex relationship, he said: "If I was in a same-sex relationship, I'd choose Hrithik Roshan as my partner".

On being quizzed, if Rajkummar woke up as Deepika Padukone, he said: "I would do a love story with Rajkummar" and if he broke into Kangana Ranaut's bedroom what would he do, to which he replied: "If I broke into Kangana's bedroom, I would find the script for Queen 2 hidden away."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:18 IST

tags
top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News