Rajkummar Rao: Whatever we are today is because of our theatres and films

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:20 IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao has had a good 2020. He might have not had any theatrical release due to the Covid 19 shutdown of theatres, but both of his direct-to-OTT releases — Ludo and Chhalaang — performed quite well.

One wonders if Rao had any apprehensions about both these films not waiting for theatres to reopen. The ator quips, “We make films so that people should watch it. We want as many people as possible, and now the circumstances are such, it will take some time for normalcy to return. OTT platforms have such great reach.”

Not just this, he has also done a web show, Bose, so he clearly realises the potential the platforms hold. He, in fact, calls it an industry and not just a medium.

“It’s definitely a powerful industry, there are some great series coming out. It’s generating so much employment, there are so many actors who’re talented but for some reasons aren’t getting work. There are now so many opportunities for makers and writers. It’s a very good thing, they are churning out great content,” he says.

Apart from films releasing digitally, the web space has also attracted a lot of big names to make their debuts, just like Rao. There’s also talk about how the star system will go for a complete toss, with all kinds of content and stars being on the same level on the web.

Rao weighs in on this and says, “I think if you do good work and if people like your work, they’ll make you a star. Eventually, it’s the people who make stars. For me, today, I know people are really badly waiting for Pataal Lok season 2, Mirzapur, Sacred Games — these are original OTT creations.”

Even though big releases have been held off from big screens until next year, Rao emphasises on how the cinema going experience cannot be replaced with anything.

“Theatres are very important. Whatever we are today is because of theatres and our films. Nobody can deny their importance. The OTT industry will always be there, as a very strong parallel industry, but nothing can replace the community viewing experience,” concludes the actor who has two films lined-up next — Badhaai Do and RoohiAfzana.

