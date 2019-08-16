Raksha Bandhan 2019: Kriti Sanon ties rakhi to sister, Ananya Panday spreads love with brother Ahaan. See pics

bollywood

Aug 16, 2019

Many Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to share pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Among those were Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kunal Kemmu, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Farah Khan and many others.

Sharing pictures with her younger sister, Kriti Sanon wrote: “Happy Rakhi to all the brothers and sisters!!! Rakhi is a promise to your sibling to love, adore, protect, trouble each other and to have each other’s back come what may!Nupsuu.. you know i love you beyond words!! I promise to always always be there for you, as a sister, as a friend and sometimes as a “chhoti mummy” too.. love u baby!” In some of the pictures, the two sisters show off their rakhis and in others, her sister Nupur plants a kiss on the actor’s cheek.

R Madhavan celebrated the festival, sharing a picture of three generations of the Madhavan household. Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, coincided with a Tamil festival Avani Avittam (also called Janeyu Purnima in states of Odisha and Maharashtra). Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Wish you all a very happy INDEPENDENCE DAY, RAKSHA BANDHAN AND AVANI AVITTAM. Prayers for peace and prosperity for ALL in this world continues.” In the picture, Madhavan sits on the floor, with his son Vedant. His father sits on a chair close by. They are all clad in dhoti, South Indian style.

Actor Ananya Panday too shared pictures with her cousin, Ahaan Panday, son of Chunky Panday’s brother Atul. Sharing it, Ananya wrote: “happy Raksha Bandhan Ahaani we luuuuuuuv u (swipe to see how much he loves us back).” In the picture, Ahaan is surrounded by Ananya and other girls.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a number of fun-filled pictures with her brothers. In one picture, she feeds her brothers chocolates while in another, the duo take her blessings. Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote: “Happy Raksha Bandhan (writing it in Hindi) everyone!! Missing Warren here love you Ryan.”

Director Farah Khan too wrote on Instagram, while posting pictures of her three kids, “Teaching them to be independent YET wanting them to always depend on each other.. the ironies of motherhood!”

Actor Kunal Kemmu too shared a picture with his sister, Karishma and wrote: “I love you to the moon and back @karishmakemmu #happyrakshabandhan.”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta and grand children Aaradhya, Navya Naveli and Agastya celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Actors Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor among others also shared pictures from Rakhi celebrations.

