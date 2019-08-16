Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aaradhya pose for rare family pic after Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Shweta

bollywood

Aug 16, 2019

The Bachchan family celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm on Thursday. Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her rakhi celebrations with daughter Aaradhya at her mom as well.

In one of the pictures, Aaradhya can be seen applying a tika on her cousin, Agastya Nanda’s forehead (son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda) as Aishwarya looks on. Agastya has all attention his attention on his little cousin as she does the ritual. Wearing a cream lehenga-choli with a striking red dupatta, Aaradhya cuts a pretty picture. Both Aishwarya and Agastya are seen twinning with Aaradhya in cream-coloured outfits.

Aaradhya Bachchan with Navya Naveli and Agastya.

Aishwarya shared other pictures in which Aaradhya posed with Agastya and elder cousin, Navya Naveli Nanda (Shweta’s daughter). Aishwarya also shared many pictures from rakhi celebrations at her mother’s home. One picture shows Aishwarya with her brother Aditya. In another, Aaradhya stands with Aditya’s two sons. In a third picture, Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Srima does a ritual with the entire family sitting together.

In many pictures posted by Aishwarya, she is wishing all on Raksha Bandhan. Sharing two pictures, she wrote ‘mine’.

Abhishek Bachchan, too, shared a picture with his sisters -- Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan’s brother, Ajitabh’s daughter Naina. Naina is married to Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor. He also wished his other sisters, Namrata and Nilima, on the occasion. We don’t see them in the picture.

Shweta also shared many pictures with her parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, children -- Navya and Agastya -- cousin, Naina, brother Abhishek and niece Aaradhya in several posts. Both Aishwarya and Shweta had shared one photo each with their respective brothers.

Rakhi was celebrated with great fervour by many other celebrities as well. Actor Alia Bhatt tied rakhi on the wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar’s son Yash and both posted pictures. As Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur are in London, Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback picture from last year’s celebration. Sara Ali Khan, too, is away in Thailand, shooting for her next with Varun Dhawan, a remake of ‘90s hit Coolie No 1. On the occasion, she shared an adorable picture with her brother, around the time when he was just a few months old.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 09:04 IST