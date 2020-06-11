e-paper
Rakul Preet Singh asks paparazzi to not click her at airport: ‘Don’t do ya, too much attention’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport, wearing a full PPE kit, asking photographers to not take her pictures.

bollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh spotted at the airport.
Rakul Preet Singh spotted at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, wearing a full PPE kit, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, much to her surprise. “I was happy pata nahi chalega (I thought I wouldn’t be recognised),” she can be heard saying in a video shared online.

The video shows the actor exiting her car, putting her luggage on a trolley with the help of a companion, and then making her way to the entrance gate. When the paparazzi asks her to pose, she says, “Kya dekhoge yaar? (What can you even see?).” She adds, “Don’t do ya, too much attention.”

 

The actor was recently spotted out on a walk, and was once again swarmed by photographers. In a video that was shared online, Rakul could be seen waiting to let the photographers make room for her, and not form too much of a crowd.

During the lockdown, Rakul and her family helped feed 200 families near their home in Gurgaon. Rakul told The Times of India in an interview that she will keep providing the meals until the lockdown is in place. “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she said.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh : Once a film is ready, it is a producer’s call to release it theatrically or digitally

The actor was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu in De De Pyaar De, and opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan.

