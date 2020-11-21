e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rakulpreet Singh shares fresh pics from Maldives, says she’s been ‘waking up early to enjoy’ stunning blues of the sea

Rakulpreet Singh shares fresh pics from Maldives, says she’s been ‘waking up early to enjoy’ stunning blues of the sea

Rakulpreet Singh and her family are currently on a holiday in Maldives. The actor shared fresh pictures and videos from the island nation and vistas of the sea.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rakulpreet Singh shares new pictures from Maldives.
Rakulpreet Singh shares new pictures from Maldives.
         

Actor Rakulpreet Singh is among the latest lot of Indian celebrities to head for Maldives for a holiday. She is there with her family and has been sharing stunning visuals from the tiny island nation.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself in a bright orange bikini, she wrote: “Smiles are contagious, be a carrier moments captured by daddy the great.” In the picture, Rakul was seen sitting by the edge of a terrace, overing the stunning blue vistas of Indian ocean and interacting with somebody. She wasn’t looking at the camera.

 

Sharing another picture of herself doing yoga on the beach, she wrote: “And getting my dose of vitamin D by the sea.” The actor with her family is staying at a luxury resort.

 

Her Instagram stories had more moments from the place. Two short videos captured her walking on the sand, in one of her stylishly done top knot and pair of sunglasses flattering her face. In another, she showed the food spread on the dinner table and in another, her family can be heard watching out for a Manta Ray, a kind of large fish, doing a perfect somersault.

 

Rakul’s previous day’s pictures were equally engaging. In one, her brother Amanpreet and she were in the pool, enjoying the sunset and a drink. Sharing it, she wrote: “Sunset, pool and this fool @amanpreetoffl #siblinglove #vacayvibes.” While another picture showed her in a monokini as she soaked in some sun.

Hindustantimes

In the recent past, a number of Bollywood celebs have made it to the island nation including Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Neha Dhupia, husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr and Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys tea-time with father in Virat Kohli’s absence, refuses to crop him out of photo despite his request

On the work front, Rakulpreet will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial, May Day. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing her excitement, she wrote: “Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff.”

Though very little wok has happened in 2020, with a major chunk of the year spent in lockdown, Rakulpreet did work on Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Indian 2.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In