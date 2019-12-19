e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati nail Munna Badnaam Hua hook step with Salman Khan. See pics and videos

Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati nail Munna Badnaam Hua hook step with Salman Khan. See pics and videos

Salman Khan danced to Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua with Telugu stars Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati at an event in Hyderabad.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan with Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati in Hyderabad.
Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati joined Salman Khan on stage at a promotional event for Dabangg 3 in Hyderabad. Pictures and videos of the trio dancing and recreating the now-famous belt hook step of Munna Badnaam Hua are taking social media by storm.

Ram also shared pictures of their impromptu performance and wished the team of Dabangg 3 all the best for its release. “All the best to @beingsalmankhan Bhai, @prabhudevaofficial garu, my brother @kichchasudeepa, @aslisona, @saieemmanjrekar and the entire team of #dabanng3! Can’t wait to watch the film,” he wrote.

 

 

 

 

Salman was accompanied to the event in Hyderabad by his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep and director Prabhudeva. Recently, the team also promoted the film in Chennai.

Dabangg 3 will release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, besides the original Hindi version. The film is a prequel to the first two instalments of the Dabangg franchise, and will trace Chulbul Pandey’s journey before meeting his wife Rajjo and becoming a badass cop.

Salman returns as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, the crooked policeman with a heart of gold. Debutante Saiee, daughter of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar, plays his love interest in the flashback portions, while Sonakshi is back as Rajjo.

Dabangg 3 promises to be bigger than the earlier films, with a grand climax. In the final scene, Salman will have a hand-to-hand combat with the villain, played by Kichcha Sudeep, and 500 of his men.

“From what we know, the final fight between (Salman’s character) Chulbul Pandey and Balli (played by Sudeep) is the biggest action sequence in any Salman Khan movie. Apart from Salman Khan’s one-man army taking on a literal army, there’s going to be a hundred cars blowing up too,” a source told IANS. Dabangg 3 will open in cinemas on December 20.

