Inside pics from Sania Mirza’s sister’s wedding reception: Farah Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ram Charan attend

bollywood

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:24 IST

Tennis ace Sania Mirza’s kid sister Anam got married to former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in Hyderabad on December 12. At the wedding reception, thrown by the family, a number of stars were spotted including names like filmmaker Farah Khan.

Farah is also a very close friend of Sania. Also spotted was former actor Sangeeta Bijlani. Seen at the function was the star couple from Telugu film industry, Ram Charan and his beautiful wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Snapshots from Anam Mirza’s starry wedding.

Sharing a picture with Anam, Farah wrote: “With the beautiful n very tired bride @anammirzaaa #aboutlastnight #abbasanamhi #photobomber #hyderabadnights” While sharing a picture with Ram Charan, she wrote: “With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights”.

Sangeeta Bijlani too shared pictures from the wedding and of herself. She also shared a picture with other guests as an Instagram story, which also featured former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Sangeeta wore an Anita Dongre lehenga choli on the occasion.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Upasana wrote: “Good friends = Family The last pic proves it all !” In the picture, Sania, Upasana, Ram with two other guests pose happily for the camera.

Sania was, of course, was her joyous self and was seen carrying her little son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in her arms. She wore a beautiful green ensemble for the wedding, while picking a maroon lehenga choli for the reception. While the bride Anam picked a cream and purple combination for the wedding, she sported a sequinned grey gown for the reception. Also seen were Sania’s beaming parents, Imran Mirza and his wife Nasima Mirza and father of the groom, Azharuddin. Also present was Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more