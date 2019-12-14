Inside pics from Sania Mirza’s sister’s wedding reception: Farah Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ram Charan attend
At the wedding reception of Anam Mirza, younger sister of tennis ace Sania Mirza, a number of Bollywood and Telugu film industry stars were seen including filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Ram Charan.bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:24 IST
Tennis ace Sania Mirza’s kid sister Anam got married to former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in Hyderabad on December 12. At the wedding reception, thrown by the family, a number of stars were spotted including names like filmmaker Farah Khan.
Farah is also a very close friend of Sania. Also spotted was former actor Sangeeta Bijlani. Seen at the function was the star couple from Telugu film industry, Ram Charan and his beautiful wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.
Sharing a picture with Anam, Farah wrote: “With the beautiful n very tired bride @anammirzaaa #aboutlastnight #abbasanamhi #photobomber #hyderabadnights” While sharing a picture with Ram Charan, she wrote: “With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights”.
Sangeeta Bijlani too shared pictures from the wedding and of herself. She also shared a picture with other guests as an Instagram story, which also featured former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Sangeeta wore an Anita Dongre lehenga choli on the occasion.
ASAD & ANAM'S WEDDING turned out to be so much fun!! Happiness gets multiplied when you bump into so many of your friends and aquaintances, and just have a blast enjoying the vibe and pleasure of each others company!! . And, also getting some really pleasant surprises by bumping into some amazing celebs like the famous Ghazal singer, Talat Aziz ji!! It was such a huge fanboy and fangirl moment for me and my friend, Asma!! (We did get to chat a little, and I told him excitedly that we, me and him, came from the same school!!) . Sania looked beautiful, and played the perfect host. It was wonderful to share the same space with the who's who, and also some cricketers like Jadeja and Irfan Pathan. Farha was there, too. (Not a celeb person, so no selfies and autographs!! But, things would be different had Huma turned up!!) . Loved the venue, even though it was a bit far, and we also got stuck due to the heavy traffic!! Gave a castle feel, and the floral arrangements in lilac and pink were exquisite!! So, was the white theme for the tree installations and center stage!! . Wish I could have met the bride and groom personally, but had to give it a miss due to the tight security and lack of time. . Great job, Ajju bhai!! Ek dum smashing!! Such a proud moment for you and Naureen!! . P.S. Weather ka to poocho hi mat!! Ahahahaha!!! Beinteha suhana!!! . P.S.S. Aur, biryani behad lazeez!!! Mazaa aa gaya!! Alhamdu'lillah for everything!! . . . #AsadAnamWedding #AbBasAnamHi #CelebWeddings #Asaduddin #AnamMirza #SaniaMirza #Azharuddin #TalatAziz
Sharing a bunch of pictures, Upasana wrote: “Good friends = Family The last pic proves it all !” In the picture, Sania, Upasana, Ram with two other guests pose happily for the camera.
Sania was, of course, was her joyous self and was seen carrying her little son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in her arms. She wore a beautiful green ensemble for the wedding, while picking a maroon lehenga choli for the reception. While the bride Anam picked a cream and purple combination for the wedding, she sported a sequinned grey gown for the reception. Also seen were Sania’s beaming parents, Imran Mirza and his wife Nasima Mirza and father of the groom, Azharuddin. Also present was Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
