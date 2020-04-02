Ram Navami: Rashami Desai, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon wish fans

bollywood

Actors Rashami Desai, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel wished Indians on the occasion of Ram Navami. Shilpa Shetty and Kangana shared posts on Ashtami puja.

Sharing a picture of herself, Rashami simply wrote: “Happy raam nanmi”. She added another later and wrote: “May lord ram showers His blessings On you and your family I wish you all joy harmony & prosperity on RAM NAVAMI For you and your family. .”

आप सभी को राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु राम आपकी और आपके परिवार की रक्षा करे। जय श्री राम। 🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/1mYftNHCCl — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 2, 2020

Anupam Kher, writing in Hindi, said: “Aap sabhi ko Ram Navami ki hardik subhkaamnayen. Prabhu raam aapki aur aapke parivaar ki raksha kare. Jai Shri Ram! (Greetings on Ram Navami. May your family and you be safe. Jai Shri Ram).” He also postcard pictures of Ram, Lakshman and Sita.

Rangoli Chandel, who is practicing self isolation in her Manali home with sister Kangana and her family, also wished retweeting an image of Lord Ram.

On the occasion of Ashtami (eighth day of the nine-day long Navratri), Shipa Shetty posted a picture of goddess Durga in full finery. She wrote: “Today marks the 8th day of the Chaitra Navratri, which is known as Durga Ashtami… I always prepare the Prasad personally. So tried the Makhana and Gur ki Barfi as an offering this time. Specially prayed for strength for all of humanity to get through these times and emerge victorious as one community in the face of adversity.”

Kangana took to her Instagram page, to explain aspects of shakti - the female energy. Sh also explained the various avatars of shakti like Saraswati, Laxmi, etc who are worshipped during Navratri. She mentioned that people should know about spirituality; that it need not be bhakti yog (form) alone. On can seek spirituality with knowledge (Gyan yog) too.

Ranveen Tandon tweeted a picture of the book on Lord Ram that she was reading and wished fans by writing: “Jai Shri Ram”.

Telugu superstar and now politician Pawan Kalyan too wished fans on Ram Navami. The actor retweeted a number of tweets by important figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and President of Ram Nath India Kovind, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his party Jana Sena party’s tweet. He also retweeted a tweet in Telugu written by actor Sai Dharam Tej.

