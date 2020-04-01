Rashami Desai heals breach with her family during lockdown, shares pic with mother

tv

Bigg Boss star Rashami Desai shared a picture with her mother on Tuesday. She also asked fans to share their moments with their respective families while in self isolation.

She wrote: “What I love the most about staying home because of self quarantine is who I share it with. Maa Tell me how’s your quarantine time going with your fam ?” In the picture, Rashami is standing next to her mother who is seated on a sofa, next to the actor. Rashami is all dolled up for the picture while her mother wears a silk sari.

The picture of mother ad daughter bonding so well is a welcome change given that Rashami has, in the past, mentioned that she did not get her family’s support. She had told Times of India, in an interview, “I had a lot of differences with my mother and there was also a communication and generation gap between us. My life has been like a roller-coaster so I always wanted someone to take care of me like a child and pamper me. But I was the responsible daughter of the house and an actress, I had a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder. I had to fulfil them. All in all, this show got me everything that I didn’t have. I also thank my family that they understood when I needed them the most. We all apologised to each other and the communication is better now.”

While Rashami was always been established actor on Indian television, she hit the limelight in a major way after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her ugly fights with Sidharth Shukla were infamous, her affection for Arhaan Khan too was visible to all. Speaking about it, she had told IANS, “I was the contestant who faced the most difficult time inside the house. My personal life was entirely out there. It was not easy for me to handle such a situation but at the end I did, and that too with confidence. The show taught me a lot. The show changed my perspective towards things. I am a stronger person now. I have started taking things in a positive manner. My patience level has increased. It was a different world. No doubt, I faced many hard days there but made beautiful memories too.”

