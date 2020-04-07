Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan stun fans with short film on lockdown, Meiyang Chang shares video on racism

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:54 IST

Karim Morani’s elder daughter Zoa Morani also tests positive for Covid-19, had returned from Rajasthan: family sources

Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, her actor-sister Zoa Morani has also been infected, according to family sources. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday. According to sources, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19.

(Read full story here)

Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lead film industry in unique short film on coronavirus

The different film industries of India came together for a unique short film titled Family, that has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from Hindi cinema, Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

(Read full story here)

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to be part of Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home live event to raise funds for Covid-19: report

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be part of a global effort to raise funds to tackle Covid-19 to be organised by World Health ORganisation (WHO). The event will see other international stars such as Lady Gaga and Elton John join as well.

(Read full story here)

Meiyang Chang features in powerful video on racism: ‘My name is Chang and I am not coronavirus’

Reports of racism against people from the northeast and Indians of Chinese descent have emerged during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, who was at the receiving end of a racially motivated verbal attack last month, featured in a video condemning casual racism.

(Read full story here)

Harry Potter author J K Rowling says this easy technique helped rid her of Covid-19 symptoms, Twinkle Khanna reacts

Harry Potter author J K Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness. Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna also shared Rowling’s post on Instagram.“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested),” Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the UK.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more