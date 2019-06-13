Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy for Brahmastra in Varanasi. See pics
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are shooting in Varanasi, were joined by Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy for their film, Brahmastra. Check out pics.bollywood Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:11 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were joined by veteran actor Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Varanasi where they held a press conference for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The team is currently in town to shoot for the film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.
This is the first time Ranbir will be seen onscreen with his girlfriend Alia. The first part of Ayan’s fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s fan touches his feet in Varanasi, netizens ask if actor thinks he is God. Watch
Brahmastra’s team has been shooting in Varanasi for some time now. Pictures from the sets often surface online. A set of pictures that emerged earlier this month showed Ranbir standing on a boat while Alia is sitting on the deck. They are seen holding plastic fans in another picture. While Ranbir wore a green shirt and a pair of jeans, Alia was seen in a white top and blue jeans in these pictures.
More pictures from the film’s sets showed Ranbir and Alia posing with the crew inside what looked like a temple. A deity could be seen in the background.
View this post on Instagram
[Another Picture] - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Clicked Today In Varanasi . #brahmastra #agni #shivadiaries #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #kapoor #rkholic_khushi #cutiepie #yjhd #deepikapadukone #bunny #naina #rkdp #rkdplove #rkdpfan #tamasha #cutejodi #hug #love #star #superstar #edits #editoftheday #fanlove #bollywood #indiancinema #ayanmukherji #bollywoodactors #ranbirians @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @ayan_mukerji @aliaabhatt @brat.man
They were also spotted at the Kashi Vishwanath temple recently where Alia wore a simple yellow salwar suit and Ranbir wore a ‘rudraksh mala’ over a plain white shirt. He also had the chandan tika on his forehead.
According to reports, Brahamstra team is likely to shoot for over 20 days in Varanasi and some portions will be shot inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort.
The logo for the film was launched on Mahashivratri during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj with the help of drones. It was scheduled to release this Christmas but has been postponed to next year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jun 13, 2019 10:11 IST