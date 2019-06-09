Ranbir Kapoor’s fan touches his feet in Varanasi, netizens ask if actor thinks he is God. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is in Varanasi for the shooting schedule of his upcoming film, Brahmastra, was trolled after a video with a fan went viral on Saturday. He was called rude and asked if he thought he was God.

In the video, Ranbir is seen greeting a fan who had come to meet the star with gifts including chocolates. The fan, on meeting Ranbir, touches his feet. After greeting him, Ranbir moves towards the seating area in the hotel and sits on the sofa. The unnamed fan follows the actor and sits by him, but on the floor while the two constantly chat. This video has not gone down well with many netizens, who are angry that Ranbir didn’t even offer a seat to his fan. A user wrote if Ranbir thought he was God while others called him rude.

Ranbir and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, are in Varanasi these days. On Saturday, they were spotted at the Kashi Viswanath temple in the city. Ranbir was seen with ‘tilak’ mark on his forehead and ‘rudraksh mala’ around his neck. Some time ago, Ranbir and Ali were spotted at Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi. In one of the pictures, Alia was seen wearing a white kurta with a red scarf wrapped around her wrist. Ranbir was in an all-black combination. They stood inside what looked like a temple as a deity’s idol could be seen in the background.

Varanasi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during the shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on June 2, 2019. ( IANS )

Director Ayan Mukerji is shooting some crucial scenes of his fantasy drama, Brahmastra. It is the first part of the three-part fantasy series. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu actor Nagarjuna. The film, which was scheduled to release around Christmas this year was postponed as the post-production work on the film wasn’t complete, Ayan had revealed in an Instagram post.

