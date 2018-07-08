Ranbir Kapoor is on the acid trip of a lifetime in new song from Sanju. Watch video

Director Rajkumar Hirani has shared yet another song from his new film, Sanju. Titled Ruby Ruby, it shows the film’s lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, imagine the weirdest scenes in his head under the heavy influence of drugs.

The highly saturated, colourful song features Ranbir as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on whose life the film is based. He thinks about his lady love, played by Sonam Kapoor, as he smokes weed in a phone booth or hits the bong in a bathroom.

He imagines them dancing in the moonlight but are interrupted by a very angry Boman Irani with an umbrella. Ranbir flushes a minuscule Boman down the drain and returns to his drug addict ways.

The film released last Friday to lukewarm critical reception but great response from the audience. It is now the fourth Hindi film ever to make Rs 200 crore in its first week itself. It follows Baahubali-The Conclusion, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai on the list.

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and others.

