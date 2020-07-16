e-paper
Randeep Hooda is a pro at Gatka, a martial art form he learnt for Saragarhi. Watch video

Randeep Hooda had learnt a martial art form, Gatka, for Saragarhi. While the film never materialised, the actor has now shared a video from the practice session and thanked his trainer.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Randeep Hooda has shared a sneak peek into his training session for Saragarhi and it is quite a treat for fans. He took to Instagram Thursday afternoon and shared the video where he can be seen practising Gatka, a Sikh martial art form that he learnt for a film on the Battle of Saragarhi. However, the film never materialised.

In the video, Randeep is seen holding two long sticks in his hands and moving them around in circles, even as he moves nimbly.

 

Sharing the video, Randeep wrote, “Chu kaar az hamha heelte Dar guzast, ‬ ‪Halal ast burdan ba shamsheer dast!!‬ Means- when all efforts at peace fail, its only righteous to lift the sword and cause peace.‬‪ These lines were written by Sachche Paatshah Guru Gobind Singh ji in #zafarnama in #farsi. He mostly wrote in Farsi. ‪#Sikh #martialarts #Gatka #punjabi for #Saragarhi taught by @bakhshish_e_dastar.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

Randeep was recently seen in Netflix original Extraction and he has signed with a talent management agency in the US - Authentic Talent and Literary Management. “Extraction was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I’m very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema,” Randeep said in a statement.

