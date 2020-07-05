e-paper
Guru Purnima: Randeep Hooda shows gratitude to Naseeruddin Shah, Amitabh Bachchan remembers parents

Guru Purnima: Randeep Hooda shows gratitude to Naseeruddin Shah, Amitabh Bachchan remembers parents

All from Amitabh Bachchan to Randeep Hooda have shared their thoughts on Guru Purnima on social media.

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A host of Bollywood celebrities have remembered their teachers on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Sunday. Randeep Hooda expressed gratitude for senior actor Naseeruddin Shah on the occasion.

Sharing a throwback picture with him from Monsoon Wedding, he wrote, “Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima.”

 

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black and white picture with late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan along with Kabir’s verses on the relevance of a guru (teacher). Sharing the English translation of the verses, he wrote, “Poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path ..without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru.”

Hindustantimes

He wrote in another post, “Greetings on Guru Purnima .. to them that gave us the teachings of our lives ..Ma .. Babuji.”

Hindustantimes

Shilpa shared a picture from her visit to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with a message on the occasion. She wrote, “I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction...When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold. As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all. With Gratitude, SSK.”

Nimrat Kaur also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Guru Purnima. She wrote, “Eternally grateful for all the learnings from my loved ones who continue to inspire,teach by example and bless me with their unending warmth and care day upon day. In awe of the way this great human pause of life, has been our most prolific teacher and guide. #GuruPurnima.”

 

 

Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan shared a picture of him performing in front of a banner with his guru’s imagew. He wrote, “Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha. Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. May all guru’s blessings Always shower on you Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima #GuruPurnima.”

