‘Ranveer Singh a cat now,’ Deepika Padukone laughs at husband, shares her quarantine playlist with Ranbir, Alia’s hits

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 09:18 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are enjoying a wholesome time together during the lockdown. They are working out, making food together and listening to some amazing songs.

On Saturday, Deepika took to Instagram stories to share her list of hit Hindi songs that she is listening to these days. The list includes Kabir Singh’s Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Ae Dil Ha Mushkil’s Channa Mereya, Ram Leela’s Laal Ishq, Bajirao Mastani’s Aayat, Kalank’s title song, Delhi-6’s Rehna Tu, Lootera’s Shikaayatein, Rockstar’s Tum Ho, Highway’s Maahi Ve, Tamasha’s Agar Tum Saath Ho, Fitoor’s Pashmina, Coke Studio’s Chaap Tilak, Udta Punjab’s Ikk Kudi and Padmaavat’s Ek Dil Ek Jaan.

She also shared an ‘Uber Facts’ post that cats sleep 70% of their lives. She wrote, “So Ranveer Singh in a cat now?”

Meanwhile, Ranveer held a live on Saturday evening, sharing his workout with fans. Later, he shared pictures of all the scrumptious Italian dishes Deepika had cooked for dinner, including pasta and garlic bread. The couple woke up early on Sunday as well and enjoy a lovely breakfast cooked by Deepika, with a great view of Mumbai from their home.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore’s lockdown attitude scares him

On Saturday, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were donating to the PM-Cares Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Taking to Twitter, Ranveer wrote: “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM- CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind.” However, the 34-year-old actor did not reveal the amount of the donation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more