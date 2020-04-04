Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pledge to donate to PM’s coronavirus relief fund: ‘In times like these every bit counts’

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:26 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced a donation to the Prime Minister’s coronavirus relief fund - PM-Cares. The couple did not disclose the amount.

“In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote in their social media posts.

Ranveer and Deepika are the latest celebrity couple to make the donation for the fund after Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan.

Anushka and Virat donated to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” Anushka said.

Kareena posted a statement on Instagram, saying that she, along with Saif and their son Taimur, have extended support to the two relief funds. “We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister’s Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible,” the statement read.

Priyanka and Nick announced that they have donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus. Other organisations to which couple donated include UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India and others. “The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” read Priyanka’s caption.

Coronavirus cases in India stood at 2,902 on Saturday morning, according to the ministry of health. The number of people who have died due to the virus was put at 68.

