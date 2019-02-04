Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are a picture in contrast at Gully Boy promotions in Mumbai. See pic

Sunday and Monday seem to have been days of relaxation for Bollywood celebrities. A bunch of them were seen stepping out for food. The Soho House restaurant has been a favourite of Bollywood actors for a while. Many have been spotted there and Sunday wasn’t different, when Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star Rajkummar Rao were spotted at the fancy restaurant. Rajkummar was, in fact, seen with girlfriend Patralekha and her sister.

Similarly, at Yauatcha, another fancy restaurant located at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Manyataa Dutt was seen with her kids, Shahrann and Iqra, while south Indian star Regina Cassandra, who made her debut in Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was spotted at Olive. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was seen Escobar.

At the airport, Arjun Kapoor was spotted looking rather different, wearing what looks like a horseshoe moustache. It is probably his look from his upcoming film, Panipat. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also seen at the airport, after they arrived from New Zealand.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were out together at Radio Mirchi to promote their film, Gully Boy. While Alia looked chic in a black and white trouser and shirt combination, Ranveer wore a pink, oversized jacket with matching trousers and black T-shirt and rain cap.

Kareena Kapoor was snapped at the rehearsal of her appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded on Sunday in Mumbai, while Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, was seen after her nail spa session.

Regina Cassandra at Olive in Bandra, Katrina Kaif at Escobar and Manyataa at Yauatcha in BKC.

Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Soho House in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor and Virat and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport.

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur in Bandra.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:12 IST