In her World Cancer Day post Sonali Bendre tells people how to stay positive and deal with the disease

Actor Sonali Bendre, one of most visible faces of cancer survivors in India today, took to Instagram to post a powerful message on battling the disease with caution, awareness and wisdom. She began her post by saying that because cancer was such a dreaded word, it was important to designate a day for it so as to help people deal with this disease.

She wrote: “And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it... which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease.”

She mentioned how she too was scared but realised soon enough that resigning to her fate would not help. She continued, “I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this.”

She goes on to say that from whatever little experience she has had, she would like all to know that getting emotional and weak was not going to help. It was important to understand cancer, to see what works best for a person, be positive and most importantly, stay diligent about the treatment.

“And so... with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There’s more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It’s taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving.”

It may be recalled that in July last year, Sonali broke the news about her cancer to the world and her intention to tackle the disease head on. Thereafter, Sonali would keep the world abreast with her journey; the initial doubts, the chemotherapy sessions, the pain thereafter, the hair loss, exploring New York City with a brave and cheerful face, meeting all her celeb friends on their various visits to the Big Apple and many more such moments. In many of these posts, she was found to be introspecting on the meaning of life — relationships, bonds, positivity and emotions.

Through these, Sonali has become a shining example of courage under fire, inspiring many patients across the world to carry on the fight. In early December, after six months in the US, she returned home to Mumbai with husband Goldie Behl. On February 3, she put up an Instagram post, declaring that she was getting back to work ‘after a major sabbatical’.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:58 IST