Ranveer Singh dances to Deepika Padukone’s song but lands head-first into a dhol! Watch video

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:07 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is always ready to dance, sometimes with more energy than even he could handle. At the recently held Zee Cine Awards show, Ranveer took to the stage and began dancing, only to land himself in an embarrassing spot.

In a video going viral on social media, Ranveer is seen dancing to Nagada Sang Dhol from his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song, which was picturised on his wife and actor Deepika Padukone in the film, is a highly energetic number and Ranveer made sure he did not disappoint. Swinging and spinning on the stage between two dhols, Ranveer loses his balance at a point and lands head-first inside one. Host Aparshakti Khuraana is shocked at the accident and others rush to help him out.

In the audience, one could catch the reactions of Govinda and his wife who could not help but laugh at Ranveer. Of course, the ‘accident’ was most likely a part of a gag but the video cracked up his fans nonetheless.

“Over ecitement is very much awful to health...specially Ranveer Singh,” wrote a fan. “Lesson Learned 2: Never Copy Your Wife,” wrote another.

Zee Cine Awards 2020 were only shot as a televised show and were cancelled for the general public to avoid mass gatherings following the coronavirus outbreak. The ceremony was held on March 13.

Ranveer won three awards including Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role for his performance in Gully Boy while Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress award for her role in Badla. “Blessings on Blessings on Blessings,” wrote Ranveer alongside an image in which he was seen flaunting his trophies.

