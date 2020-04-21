When Karan Johar revealed Farah Khan was interested in him, landed up at his hotel room at midnight

bollywood

Farah Khan is one of Karan Johar’s closest friends for more than 25 years now and even made a blink-and-miss appearance in his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Did you know that she was interested in him at one point and even proposed marriage to him?

A few years ago, on the show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, Karan said that though Farah was happily married to Shirish Kunder now, there was a time when she was pursuing him. “Though yeh shaadi-shuda hai aur main kehna nahi chahta, Farah ne bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (Though she is married now and I don’t want to say this, Farah pursued me a lot),” he said, and she admitted that it was true.

Karan narrated an anecdote from the shoot of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track in Scotland. He claimed that he was “innocently” sleeping in his hotel room, when Farah came knocking at his door. “Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?” he said.

Farah also went to reveal that she proposed marriage to Karan, but he turned her down. “There was a technical problem,” he quipped, adding, “Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no).”

Currently, Farah is happily married to Shirish and has three children - Diva, Anya and Czar - with him, while Karan is enjoying being a single father to his twins Yash and Roohi.

