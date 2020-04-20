Clive Lloyd refused to watch Ranveer Singh shoot 83’s climax: ‘You want me to see that cup going away for second time?’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:08 IST

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Boman Irani recently had a fun Instagram Live chat together. In their conversation, they discussed some fun stories about the making of upcoming film, 83.

The film is about India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup and stars Ranveer Singh as the former team captain, Kapil Dev. In their chat, Kabir told the viewers how then West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was also present at the film’s sets in London when they were filming the pivotal scene of Team India lifting the cup. Kabir added that Clive’s son plays the cricketer in the film.

Kabir said he asked Clive to come a bit closer to witness the scene better. But the cricketer had a humorous reply ready for him. “You want me to see that cup going away for the second time and that too from near?”

Kabir also revealed more details from the shoot. Malcolm Marshall’s son Mali plays his father in the film. When he ran in to bowl to Addinath M Kothare, who essays Dilip Vengarkar in the film, he almost ended up hurting him. The detail is interesting as in real life, Marshall’s bouncer had badly hurt Vengsarkar and the latter could not play the finals.

83 has been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 10.

Also read: Marvel fans collectively cry over Tony Stark detail from Avengers Endgame that you all totally missed. See here

Ranveer took to Instagram where he shared a post.It read: “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal.”

The film also stars Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing Kapil’s wife Romi. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem.

Follow @htshowbiz for more