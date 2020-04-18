Marvel fans collectively cry over Tony Stark detail from Avengers Endgame that you all totally missed. See here

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:42 IST

Marvel fans are collectively crying over a detail from Avengers: Endgame, which has been shared on Twitter to much heartbreak. In a tweet, one fan reminded everyone that even after Tony Stark’s death, his wife Pepper Potts used to get loving mail for him.

Sharing a couple of stills from the film, one Twitter user wrote, “someone just reminded me that after tony died pepper had to still go through tony’s iron man fan mail and now i’m sad.” The pictures show Pepper wistfully looking at fan mail addressed to Tony, perhaps written by a child, going by the drawings made on it. The tweet has been ‘liked’ over 5500 times.

someone just reminded me that after tony died pepper had to still go through tony’s iron man fan mail and now i’m sad pic.twitter.com/WpOCXEpWF5 — emily (@starksyndrome) April 16, 2020

“I love you 3000,” one fan wrote in response, adding a crying face emoji. “Think about Peggy after Steve went into the ocean,” wrote another. In Avengers: Endgame, Tony sacrifices himself to defeat Thanos and his army. The fallout of his death is also felt in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which released shortly after Endgame.

Recently, there have been rumours floating around that Robert Downey Jr will make a brief appearance as Tony Stark in the upcoming Black Widow solo film. Downey Jr was asked about the Black Widow cameo at the premiere of his film Dolittle, and he neither confirmed nor denied the rumour. Instead, he said, “It’d be nice if they’d notified me... they can do anything now. This could be a deepfake interview for all we know!”

