Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to shoot 83 final match at Lord’s after World Cup 2019 ends

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film, ‘83 in the UK. He will reportedly shoot the final match of the 1983 cricket World Cup at the Lord’s after the present edition of ICC Cricket World Cup wraps up on July 14.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team of the film has said, “Kabir has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord’s to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama.”

Ranveer, who plays then Team India captain Kapil Dev, will be joined by wife Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev in the film. Confirming Deepika Padukone joining the team in England, the source further added, “It is well-known that Romi had walked out of the stadium midway, assuming that India would lose the match. She then tried re-entering the ground when India started taking wickets but was unable to do so as she had given her pass away. This anecdote will be shown on screen.”

Ranveer had recently celebrated 36 years of India’s World Cup victory by sharing a video of the making of the film on Instagram with the caption, “36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!! #ThisIs83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

Ranveer was last spotted during the India vs Pakistan match on June 16 in Manchester where he also turned commentator alongside cricket stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and others. While he was a sport in the commentary box, he also hogged limelight on the field as he went on to join the Team India players post the match which India won by a huge margin. While he was trolled for his style sense and quirky glasses, he later went on to share selfies with cricketers with special messages for them on Instagram.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10 next year.

