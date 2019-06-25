Deepika Padukone tells paparazzo ‘Aaja baith ja’, Twitter says it’s Ranveer Singh’s influence. Watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi on Monday evening. Flashing a big smile to the photographer, Deepika also extended an invitation for them to join her in her car.

As Deepika walked to her car outside the airport, an excited photographer came close to her car to click pictures. “Aaja baith ja (Come, sit),” Deepika said with a big smile on her face to the photographer.

Deepika’s fans also loved seeing the funny and humourous side of her personality. “Finally someone accepts that she is funny...her humour is underrated,” wrote one fan. Others wondered if her husband Ranveer Singh’s personality is rubbing off on her. “Ranveer Singh ka assar hai,” wrote one, while another said, “This is baba’s assar.”

Deepika was seen in a white shirt and silver pants at the airport. She shared pictures wearing the same outfit on Instagram on Monday evening. “There’s no such thing as too much bling!” she captioned one of the photograph. Ranveer, who is a Sindhi, commented: “Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu”. On another image, he wrote: “Hee patloon dado suttho aaeh”.

Deepika also shared a close-up photograph and the Gully Boy star wrote: “Dil le gaye dimples tere (Your dimples took my heart away).”

Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in the upcoming film 83. The film will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.

Deepika has also wrapped up Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 17:02 IST