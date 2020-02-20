Ranveer Singh imitates Shah Rukh Khan under the sun, Arjun Kapoor says ‘Suraj hua madham , Baba jalne laga’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:59 IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh reminded Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor of Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song Sooraj Hua Maddham from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as he posed for the camera under the sun. Ranveer shared a new image on Instagram where he can be seen striking the famous SRK pose - hands wide open and the backdrop of lively foliage brightly lit with sunlight.

Arjun was one of the first ones to comment, saying, “Suraj hua madham , Baba jalne laga....Aasma yeh HAI Ranno ki smile se pighalne laga. (Lines of a song. The sun went a bit light, Baba is burning and the skies are melting with the brilliance of Ranno’s smile).” Actors Richa Chadha called Ranveer “Beeba Munda,” while celebrity designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

This is not the first time Arjun had a smart response to a social media post by an industry colleague. While his comments on Katrina Kaif’s posts have often made it to headlines, he reserves special love for Ranveer as the two actors share a special bond ever since they worked together on the 2014 Yash Raj Film Gunday, that also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana might register biggest opening

About their friendship, Arjun had told Mid Day last year, “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Ranveer’s wife] that I am her ‘souten’. We have been consistently warm.”

While Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical war drama Panipat, Ranveer was widely appreciated for his portrayal of a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ranveer is now gearing up for the release of a few major projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Kabir Khan’s 83.

Arjun, on the other hand, is working on Kashvie Nair’s untitled film and also has Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more