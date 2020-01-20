Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu in 83, says ‘both are real characters on and off screen’

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:02 IST

Ranveer Singh has unveiled the character poster of Ammy Virk as cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu from their upcoming film, 83. He hailed him as Dil Da Raja Amrinder and joked about how both are ‘real characters’ on and off screen.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, “*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting Ammy Virk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir. PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen... I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree.”

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu in 83.

Balwinder has trained Ranveer and other cast members for the film. Ranveer had also shared a few pictures of him from their practice sessions on Instagram.

Ranveer has thus far shared nine character posters which featured Hardy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna.

Ranveer will play veteran cricketer Kapil Dev whereas Hardy Sandhu will be seen essaying the role of Madan Lal, Nishant Dahiya in the role of Roger Binny and Dinker Sharma will be seen as Kirti Azad. Chirag Patil will be seen enacting the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 World Cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma. The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone opposite Ranveer.

The movie also features R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

