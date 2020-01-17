e-paper
Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy made Jonty Rhodes laugh, cry and get goosebumps

Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes seems to be bowled over Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. Check out his reaction to the film here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:33 IST

Asian News International
Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy.
Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes seems to be bowled over Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and its lead track as he said that he "laughed; cried and had goosebumps" while watching it.

The 50-year-old former cricketer took to Twitter to express his admiration for the film and its title track. "Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08@kalkikanmani," read Rhodes tweet.

 

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

Besides starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the flick also starred Alia Bhatt along with Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The film has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year. It was selected as India’s official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards.

bollywood news