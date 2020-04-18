Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma are in awe as Switzerland’s Matterhorn lights up with Indian tricolour

bollywood

Actors Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are all in the awe of Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain after it was lit up with the colours of the Indian flag recently. Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland to India, made a special post about the feature on Instagram.

“Switzerland’s most famous mountain - the @zermatt.matterhorn lit up in the glorious Indian Tricolour. A message of solidarity and hope... A tribute to the indomitable human spirit. Light Art by @gerryhofstetter and @gabrielperren #inlovewithswitzerland @myswitzerlandin,” Ranveer captioned his post. Katrina and Anushka also shared picture of the mountain on their Instagram stories. Anushka wrote, “This is so beautiful.”

A more than 1,000-metre high Indian tricolour was projected onto the Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps “to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against Covid-19”. In a tweet, the Embassy of India to Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein attached a picture of the mountain along with their tweet. Zermatt Tourism, which runs holiday activities in the Swiss Alps, had first tweeted the photo and posted it on their Facebook page.

On its Facebook page, the tour operator said: “As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Coronavirus crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians.” Zermatt Tourism has also posted photos flags of the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany. The initiative also highlights the coordinated efforts of countries that have undertaken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the post, saying: “The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday increased to 14,378 with 11,906 active cases, while the death toll stood at 480, according to the Union Health Ministry.

