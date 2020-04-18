e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Switzerland mountain lights up with Indian flag, PM Modi posts appreciative tweet

Switzerland mountain lights up with Indian flag, PM Modi posts appreciative tweet

The gesture is an expression of Switzerland’s solidarity with India’s fight against COVID-19.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Indian flag projected on Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland.
The image shows Indian flag projected on Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland. (Twitter/@zermatt_tourism)
         

A silver lining to the dark cloud of COVID-19 is that nations around the globe have come together to show support towards each other and help collectively fight the pandemic. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi particularly appreciated the support shown through the light-show on the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland via Twitter.

The southern municipality of Zermatt in Switzerland is using light projections to showcase hope as well as solidarity during this pandemic. Flags of different nations as well as other signs and symbols have been broadcasted onto the Matterhorn, a mountain in the Alps between Switzerland and Italy, every single day since March 24.

On April 18, the Indian tri-colour was projected onto the Matterhorn. This effort was undertaken by Zermatt Tourism to show support for one of the world’s most populous countries currently fighting against the novel coronavirus. The flag, projected on an area of more than 1000 meters in size, is an expression of Switzerland’s solidarity with India. Those living in the mountain village could view the spectacle from their house. However, others across the globe watched the light show through a live webcam network.

Embassy of India to Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein also tweeted a picture of the show. They wrote, “INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the embassy’s post and wrote, “The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic”.

This tweet currently has 4,800 retweets and 25,000 likes. Here is how tweeple reacted to this post:

What are your thoughts on this display of transnational solidarity?

