Home / It's Viral / Lightshow on the Matterhorn in the town of Zermatt, Switzerland is a sight to see

Lightshow on the Matterhorn in the town of Zermatt, Switzerland is a sight to see

Matterhorn, a pyramid-shaped mountain in the Alps between Switzerland and Italy, is being lit-up every single day to spread the message of hope and solidarity.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:11 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a collage of different pictures of the lightshow on the mountain.
The image is a collage of different pictures of the lightshow on the mountain. (Reddit/Vladmir_the_romancer)
         

Light has long been considered a symbol of hope and celebration! The southern municipality of Zermatt in Switzerland is taking this symbolism a step further. Matterhorn, a pyramid-shaped mountain in the Alps between Switzerland and Italy, is being lit-up every single day to spread the message of hope and solidarity.

This initiative was started to show support for those suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to celebrate those on the frontlines battling the disease. Simultaneously, this light projection helps keep individuals who are doing their bit by staying indoors entertained. People who do not reside near viewing sites can catch a glimpse of the light-show using a link to the live webcam.

These broadcasts are truly magnificent given the scale of the mountain and have captured netizens attention worldwide. Here are some pictures from the light-show as shared on the mountain village’s Twitter.

A humble reminder of the fact that we’re all in this together!

Since light truly is hope:

Showing solidarity with the United Kingdom:

And with Spain:

With France:

And with Portugal:

They also used this medium of communication the very important ‘stay at home’ message politicians and health officials have been stressing on.

Many on the Internet were amazed by the scale of the spectacle. One Reddit user said, “Crazy, the Matterhorn is huge”. While a Twitter user wrote, “I red heart you, Matterhorn”.

What are your thoughts on this creative use of a spotlight to spread the message of optimism and unity? Additionally, will you be tuning into the live webcam to catch some 4,478 m high views?

