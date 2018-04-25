Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor perform at wedding sangeet. Watch videos

Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor delivered stellar performances at a wedding sangeet in New Delhi on Tuesday. They danced to their most popular songs and infused energy into the wedding party.

Dia Mirza, who was a guest at the wedding, posted selfies with Ranveer and Karan Johar from the venue. She also posted videos of the dance performances of Shraddha, Katrina, Ranveer and Shahid. Karan also posted a selfie with Shahid on their flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

Ranveer danced to Malhari from Bajirao Mastani and Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela, Ramleela. Shahid danced to Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey while Shraddha danced to Humma Humma from OK Jaanu and Galliyan from Ek Villain. Katrina danced to Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai and Afghan Jalebi from Phantom. Check out their performances:

Katrina:

😍😍 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinaunivers) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:19pm PDT

Katrina looks breathtakingly beautiful 😍🥀 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinaunivers) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Ranveer:

A post shared by Ranveer singh Arab FC ♥️ (@ranveersinghtbt) on Apr 24, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Shraddha:

Shahid:

A post shared by shahid kapoor World (@shahidholicworld) on Apr 24, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT

The sangeet function was for Tanushree Rungta, who was dressed in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

Ranveer will soon be seen in Simbaa and Gully Boy while Katrina will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and ABCD 3. Shraddha will be seen in Saaho, the untitled Saina Nehwal biopic and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid. Dia Mirza will be seen in Sanju.

Follow @htshowbiz for more