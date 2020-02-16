Ranveer Singh pays special tribute to RD Burman at Filmfare Awards

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with a special retro performance at Guwahati, Assam on Saturday evening. Ranveer paid a special tribute to the iconic music composer RD Burman.

The superstar created and designed a super-energetic onstage act with the musicians who had actually performed with the legendary composer. Ranveer, who is a huge fan of the composer, had thought of this act all by himself and then developed all its elements in collaboration with the musicians who guided him in delivering the tributes.

A source informs, “Ranveer is a huge fan of the maestro and he was clear that he wanted to conceive an act that gives a big tribute to the legend. Ranveer set up an act that saw him deliver a spectacular show that comprised him dancing, acting, singing, all rolled in one. He was accompanied by the actual people who have played with RD and that made the act really, really special. Guwahati was treated to a high voltage performance by Ranveer that mesmerised everyone!”

Ranveer Singh during his performance at the Filmfare Awards.

The source adds, “Ranveer wanted to show everyone how special RD’s music is to him and how inspired he is by his sounds. RD defined generations with his outstanding blockbuster music and Ranveer is in own humble way wanted to capture the nostalgia and the brilliance of RD Burman. Ranveer performed on the classic songs like Aa Dekhe Zara, Mehbooba, Tum Kya Janno, Yamma Yamma. He brought is typical energy and exuberance on stage and was cheered on by audience who had gathered to watch his performance as the biggest highlight of the night.”

Ranveer’s film Gully Boy swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.

