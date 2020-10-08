Ranveer Singh posts on Twitter for the first time since June 14 tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput, shares this message

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:35 IST

Ranveer Singh has returned to Twitter after four months with an important post about Covid-19 prevention. The actor shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on how to stay safe from the deadly infection.

Ranveer retweeted PM Modi’s post that gave tips on washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining a distance from others. “Let us #Unite2FightCorona,” Ranveer wrote in his tweet with a fist and an evil eye emoji.

This is his first post since June 14 when he shared condolences at the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranveer had posted a picture of him with a heartbreak emoji. He has been more active on Instagram, where his last post was on September 21--a picture of his mother and father.

Ranveer was last spotted at the Mumbai airport on September 24 with wife Deepika Padukone before her questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office. Deepika was called to answer questions by the agency investigating the drugs angle in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The couple will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was supposed to release this summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stars Ranveer as former cricket star Kapil Dev and tells the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Deepika plays his wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika will reportedly return to Goa soon to restart shooting for Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has a trilingual film with Prabhas and her film on Draupadi.

