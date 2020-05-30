e-paper
May 30, 2020-Saturday
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone has Ranveer Singh’s contact as ‘Handsome’ on phone, Apple series Central Park borrows from Bollywood

Deepika Padukone has Ranveer Singh’s contact as ‘Handsome’ on phone, Apple series Central Park borrows from Bollywood

From Deepika Padukone sharing a glimpse of her family WhatsApp group to Apple launching new show Central Park, here are top news from world of entertainment.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top news from world of entertainment.
Veteran lyricist Yogesh who wrote iconic songs for Anand and Rajnigandha dies at 77

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh died in Mumbai on Friday. He was 77. Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar paid homage to the late lyricist on Twitter.

(Read full story here)

Apurva Asrani purchases house with partner Siddhant, says ‘For 13 years we pretended to be cousins’

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani on Friday posted a picture of the nameplate of his new house, which he has purchased with partner Siddhant. The writer urged people to normalise same-sex relationships, and noted how he and Siddhant had to lie about being cousins for most of their lives together.

(Read full story here)

Deepika Padukone shares glimpse into family WhatsApp group, Ranveer Singh’s contact is saved under ‘handsome’

Deepika Padukone has given fans a rare look into her family WhatsApp group. The group includes her husband Ranveer Singh, her parents and also her in-laws. The screenshot reveals that Deepika has saved Ranveer’s contact number under the name ‘handsome’ and her father-in-law’s contact is saved by his full name, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani. The family is seen praising Ranveer for a recent interview.

(Read full story here)

Central Park review: Amazing new Apple series borrows from Bollywood in the best way possible

Elaborately choreographed musical numbers, family drama, and a moustache-twirling villain -- Apple’s new show isn’t a Bollywood song-and-dance spectacle (despite the repeated spotting of a sardarji), but an animated sitcom from the creators of Bob’s Burgers. Central Park is a delightful addition to the fledgling streamer’s uneven roster of content, and also its most unique.

(Read full story here)

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi ace ‘screen test’, fans joke they should be cast in Student Of The Year 24. Watch video

It looks like Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi are ready to follow in his footsteps and join films. He shared a cute video of him taking their ‘screen test’ and asking them to portray different emotions - angry, happy, sad and love.

(Read full story here)

